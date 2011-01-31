Kafka Gets a Shiny, Happy Redesign

If people really did judge books by their covers, Franz Kafka never would’ve sold a single copy. Ever. The design is always terribly bleak or dark or just skin-crawlingly weird . In some cases, it’s even — dare we say? — Kafkaesque .

That’ll change come June when Pantheon releases a clutch of Kafka books with impossibly fresh covers. Designed by imprint art director Peter Mendelsund, the new look is conceived to, as he tells it, “let some of the sunlight back in.”

Sunlight? Kafka? Say wha? Well yeah, sure, sort of, if a dad throwing apples at his son-turned-bug is your idea of amusement. (And here, we defer to the great, dearly departed David Foster Wallace, who explained the humor of Kafka better than we ever could.)