Artificial Indoor Park Brings Summer to Wintry New York

We don’t know about you, but we’re going stir craaaaaaazy in New York this winter: The endless snow, the unbearable slush, the wind chills that could put ice on the beaches of Cabo. We need a break. Or a gun.

Openhouse Gallery has heeded our cries and offered up a distinctly saner salve: an indoor pop-up park that scoops a heaping of summer onto the un-summery streets of NYC. The park — realized in tandem with UrbanDaddy and a cadre of other partners — tamps a fake lawn, lush trees, and park benches into a little exhibition space in the heart of downtown Manhattan. It’s even got SAD lightboxes for New Yorkers who feel like they haven’t seen the sun since 1981. (We can hear our L.A. readers laughing all the way to Malibu.)

The park opened Jan. 8 and runs through Feb. 13. Apparently, it’s been hosting a bunch of events — the sort most people are too grumpy to enjoy this time of year, from yoga and Pilates classes to dinner parties and chocolate and wine tastings; on weekends, it features food vendors that typically shut their doors in the winter.