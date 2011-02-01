Climate Hawks: Rebranding “Green” So It Can Reach Beyond Just Lefties

Environmentalism, sustainability, being “green” — that’s all great if you’re a tree-hugging weenie with a crush on Al Gore and a compost box in your kitchen. What about the rest of us? Somewhere between “An Inconvenient Truth” and Sarah Palin’s TV show, caring about the basic geophysical future of our civilization became synonymous with liberalism, socialism, and plenty of other “isms” that half the people in this country wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole. That poses a tremendous image problem for climate change. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

So goes the idea behind so-called “climate hawks”: a meme -turned-mini-movement that says you don’t have to shop at Whole Foods or vote Democrat to take climate science seriously. And now, thanks to designer Joe Immen , climate hawks have a visual identity to help spread the word with.

Immen created his logo as a personal project — like the Tea Party, climate hawks aren’t an officially organized group. But the message resonated with him, so he started sketching out some ideas. Here are some that didn’t make the cut:

“I thought it should look more modern instead of being retro, because the impacts of climate change are in the future,” Immen tells Co.Design. “I also wanted it to stand out and be visible from a distance, so I used bold colors inspired by the Obama campaign.” The hawk imagery was obvious enough: “This whole notion of ‘hawkish” references the military and patriotism, which are concepts that have become disassociated from the idea of taking climate change seriously,” Immen continues. “So the hawk is about making environmentalism seem like it has some toughness behind it, that it’s grounded in reality.”

In other words: *$#& the spotted owl, we’ve got real problems coming at us because of this.