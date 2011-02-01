UAE to Build a Monument to Democracy, Despite Lack of Democracy

Ehrlich Architects beat out heavyweights Foster + Partners, Massimiliano Fuksas Architects, and Zaha Hadid Architects for a shot at throwing up the headquarters of the Federal National Council, the monarchical UAE’s semi-elected legislature. The nation held its first (very limited) parliamentary vote in 2006 and has publicized plans to further expand its roster of “elected” officials. The proposed building, a marble dome-like structure on the shores of Abu Dhabi, is supposed to embody these modern aspirations at the same time that it honors UAE tradition. As design principal Steven Ehrlich tells it, “The architecture for the FNC’s new home will communicate its increasingly vital role in the lives of all United Arab Emirates citizens.”

That the dome also happens to be covered in a punctured canopy doesn’t send the most reassuring message. Its purpose is, of course, utilitarian. It throws shade over the grounds below in a part of the world where the mercury regularly rises over 105 degrees Fahrenheit. (It’s also designed to cast dappled light in Islamic patterns.) Still, you have to wonder if old Foster or Fuksas or Hadid came up with something a bit more metaphorically, erm, solid.