50 and 50: Reinterpreting the Mottos of Every State, With Fresh Graphics

Last night I found out my wife can’t identify the state of Iowa on a map. I was about to scold her until I realized I couldn’t tell Alabama and Mississippi apart myself. Luckily, today I found “50 and 50,” a graphic-design gallery of all 50 states, organized by their official mottos. They’ve got designers lined up for every state, but so far only four illustrations have been posted. Up above is Tennessee’s motto as seen by Matt Lehman, and here’s Massachusetts’s:

Ooh, aggressive! It’s no “live free or die,” but what is? (I’m eager to see what the New Hampshireans at Ghost Shrimp do with that little bon mot, by the way.) Brooklyn-based designer Dan Cassaro started “50 and 50” as “an attempt to construct a handsome new way of looking at our country.” It’s certainly hipper than a geography textbook. Here’s an appropriately Lake Wobegon-esque design by Erik Hamline for Minnesota: