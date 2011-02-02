advertisement
Gary Hustwit Prints Posters to Raise Cash for Next Film, “Urbanized”

Gary Hustwit, the filmmaker behind the cultishly popular design documentaries Helvetica and Objectified, has announced a series of four limited-edition posters to promote his latest film: Urbanized, about the design of cities.

The posters were created by the UK-based graphic-design studio Build, and each one’s got a pile of icons and familiar public signage that visualizes a different urban theme highlighted in the film. That’s “public space” above. See if you can guess the other three themes:

Build’s posters are printed on Colorplan stocks in an edition of 100. They cost $125 a piece, and proceeds go toward the film, the final in Hustwit’s “design trilogy.” Buy all four (for the cut rate of $400), and you’ll get as close to Hollywood celebrity as the design world allows, which is to say: Hustwit’ll give you a shout-out in the film credits.

To buy the posters, go here. For more on Urbanized, read Co.Design’s exclusive story here. SL

