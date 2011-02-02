Cartoon Museum Proposal Is a Stack of Ginormous Speech Bubbles

Architects aren’t funny. It’s a fact of the profession, as inevitable as their horn-rims. So you know — we mean, really know — that when someone puts up the bat call for a cartoon-art museum, the architects are gonna take that thing way too seriously. They’ll give you “ dynamic spaces .” They’ll give you, “ [d]ecomposing ‘organic’ sequences of movement .” They’ll give you “ an elegant, sculptural presence .” But they will most certainly not give you funny. It’s a cartoon museum. Make us laugh, for Chrissake! (And not at you.)

We were totally surprised, then, to see Erick Kristanto‘s proposal for an ideas competition to design a new Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art in New York: It’s a big goofy structure made entirely out of speech bubbles — speech bubbles! Silly! Love it!

The bubbles come in various shapes and sizes and they pile up, one on top of the other on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, like a monument to the Sunday funnies. Indoors, they serve as modules for various exhibitions, retail and other spaces. A main corkscrew stair connects all the floors, or if you want to take a shortcut, you can slip down a slide that’ll launch you from one super happy fun zone to the next — from, say, a giant Spiderman balloon to a clutch of Stormtroopers. Every 8-year-old boy hopped up on his Chocolate Frosted Sugar Bombs has dreamed of a place like this.