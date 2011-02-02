Pop-Up Books Get the Magical Movie Treatment [Video]

Intricate papercraft designs are mindblowing enough . But what happens when you add elements of film, puppet theater, pop-up books, and interactive light projection? “The Ice Book,” a spellbinding traveling show by Davy and Kristin McGuire. Which sounds hard to grasp, but watch the video:

The husband-and-wife team says they “always had the dream of creating a theatre performance that opened up like a pop-up book.” They actually wanted to produce a life-sized version; The Ice Book was created as a smaller-scale “demonstration model” to lure funding, but then turned into a sensation all on its own.

In addition to pop-up books and theater, the designers took inspiration from pre-cinematic illusions like zoetropes and magic lantern shows. “We wanted to create an object with a life of its own – a tangible and magical “thing” for an audience to experience,” they write. The back-projected animations play automatically during a performance while one of the artists turns the pages of the giant pop-up book by hand to reveal each new scene. “We were working on automating the pages to turn by themselves, but the human contact with the audience and the performer’s physical interaction with the book adds a kind of magic touch,” Davy tells Co.Design.