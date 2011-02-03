Infographic of the Day: Old Spice’s Wildly Successful Bodywash Ads

Quick: When you think of Old Spice, do you think of aftershave and gift-boxes with cheap cologne in them? Or do you think of bodywash? A year ago, the latter would have been absurd. Not anymore, thanks to the wildly successful ad campaign starring Isaiah Mustafa.

The ad was a paragon of marketing in the information age. While it began as a TV ad, its real success was online, where the three original commercials spawned a series of question-and-answer YouTube clips starring Mustafa himself. But how successful was the campaign at impacting the bottom line? To judge by this infographic created by Shelby White, really, really successful — in fact, you could probably make the case that it was the most successful ad campaign in recent memory:

We all know that the ad impressions created by the campaign were mammoth, but the actual numbers almost defy belief: