A Dentist’s Office So Pretty You’ll Want More Cavities

OK, maybe we’re exaggerating a little. But look at these pictures: Don’t they make you wish your own dentist had better taste than a waiting room full of Thomas Kinkades? And don’t you think you’d hate going to the dentist a tad less if you didn’t have to sit in a barf-brown dental chair that squeaked every time you got probed?

The office — called adorably, quaintly, the Dental INN — of course bills itself as much more than eye candy. The work of Mannheim, Germany-based Peter Stasek Architect, the whole concept is conceived as a ?therapy lounge.” Sure, that sounds pretty absurd for a dental clinic; you half expect them to supplement your tooth implant with a mani-pedi. Except that dental fear is so astonishingly deep and pervasive — at least 5% of the U.S. population would rather suffer unspeakable pain than visit a dentist — that anything that can assuage patients’ anxieties sounds like a good idea to us.

Stasek’s concept centers on the “healing effects of organic shapes and natural structures.” So you’ve got a curving reception island and glass walls overprinted in an image of the nearby Viernheim forest and a waiting room that would look right at home in the pages of Dwell (fireplace included). All of this is supposed to put patients’ minds at ease. And we suspect, for some at least, it does. Perhaps so much so that they shell out for not just the implant but — hell, why not? — the teeth-whitening, too.