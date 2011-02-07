Wanted: A Cooking Spoon That’ll Keep Your Counters Sparkling

Hang Around is one of those ridiculously obvious designs that makes you smack your forehead and say: How on earth didn’t someone think of this earlier? Designed by the Danish creative powerhouse KiBiSi , Hang Around is a flat wooden stirring spoon with a little notch in the handle. Hook the notch onto the rim of your pot, and the spoon balances perfectly in mid-air, which means, of course, that it’s not spreading spaghetti sauce all over your counter. Brillz!

We’ve seen a similar idea before: Patrick Jouin’s Past Pot for Alessi, which solved the same problem by incorporating a spoon into a pot handle. What sets KiBiSi’s design apart is that it’s not limited to a single pot or pan. It’ll work on anything. Well, except, maybe this.

Hang Around was created for the Scandinavian design brand Muuto, and it debuted along with a salad spoon at the French design show Maison & Objet last month. Doesn’t look like it’s on sale just yet, but check back on Muuto’s website for updates.