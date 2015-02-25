Bjarke Ingels’s BIG Housing Experiment In New York [Slideshow]

Ending months of anticipation , rock-star Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) revealed details of a massive residential complex in New York City yesterday. W57 — named for the street on the Hudson River where the 600-unit structure is planned — will be a striking addition to Manhattan’s skyline when it rises in 2015. Short in stature (in some places, anyway), but towering in ambition, it purports to do something never before done in New York: Mate the American skyscraper and the European perimeter block to spawn a freak, architectural love child.

Here’s why we should care: Perimeter blocks generally involve a stout ring of low-density housing around a courtyard. That’s great for residents, but bad for big cities. Skyscrapers are far more efficient, because they save space — they also create dark interior spaces and soul-less hallways. BIG’s great innovation is to marry the two. W57 is both a perimeter block and a high-rise: A hybrid building that promises a better quality of life for residents, within a New York context.

Based on the renderings, W57 certainly doesn’t look like anything else in New York. From one perspective, it resembles a pyramid; from another, the Shard, in London; from still another, a warped Dunkin? Donut. By Ingels’s own admission: “It looks quite wild.”

Uh, yeah. But there’s a persuasive logic at play. The shape is a dramatically skewed box that’ll rise 467 feet at the northeast tip then dip at the other three corners, with a large courtyard in the center. It’s designed to open up views and natural daylight to every residential unit in the building. (The 870,000-square-foot structure will also house some commercial and cultural tenants.) What’s more, each unit has either a balcony or a bay window. These features — and others not yet hammered out — are expected to contribute to an overall LEED Gold certification.