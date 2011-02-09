Wanted: High Tech Posters Make Science Concepts Gorgeous

Baby Einstein may be a load of crap , but that doesn’t mean you can’t use design to smarten up your kids when they’re a bit older. We recommend “Here to There,” a gorgeous series of posters created by Design I/O “that combine science, nature, algorithm and design to feed children’s imagination and curiosity.” The designers actually algorithms themselves to generate some of the visuals, and there are two posters, one showing a cityscape and another the jungle:

According to their website , Design I/O combined data-driven visualizations and hand-drawn illustrations to create imagery “based around concepts like algorithm, permutation, cause and effect, and topology… a bizarre hybrid world that talks to both hemispheres of the brain.” Well, we’ll leave that up to the fMRI machines. But dang, these things are beautiful:

The designers created over 25 miniature software applications to generate various parts of their visual world using real world data from NASA and other sources. They’ve also embedded some intriguing “easter eggs” into the designs that invite close study or puzzling-out. Somewhere in this poster is visualized elevation data from a Hawaiian volcano, terrain contours of Moon craters, and even a waveform pattern of the designers’ voices. Hell if I can find them, but I wouldn’t mind spending some quality time looking with my yet-to-be-born little genius.

