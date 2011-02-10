Artist Taps a Cast of Thousands to Create Abstract Drawings [Video]

We all know vaguely that the Internet is a careless, petulant, we-make-up-our-own-damn-rules kind of a place. But rarely do we see this sort of thing visualized — and so charmingly.

Brooklyn artist Clement Valla asked thousands of people online to copy small, simple line drawings on a grid to create a larger artwork. Using Amazon’s web-based labor marketplace Mechanical Turk (the same service popularized by pioneering digital artist Aaron Koblin), Valla issued the following directive: “The drawing must be as similar as possible to the neighboring drawings.” If everyone had followed directions to the T, each of these big drawings –called Seed Drawings — would be relatively uniform. Judge for yourself how well that worked out: