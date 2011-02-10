Wanted: A Dish for Politely Disposing of Olive Pits

Think about how many times you’ve popped an olive in your mouth at a dinner party or on some kind of hot date and immediately regretted it. First, there’s the matter of spitting out the pit without looking like a caveman. Second: Once it’s out, where do you put it? On the table? In a napkin you have to carry around all night? In the couch cushions?

Luckily, the folks at the UK-based kitchen product company Joseph Joseph have devised a clever solution: a serving bowl with the disposal mechanism built in.

Double Dish is a small serving dish inserted into large “collection bowl,” whose wavy deformations create three pockets for storing all your unlovely snack remains. The pockets are tall enough so you don’t have to see what you just spewed out, and the bowls come apart for easy cleaning (or if you want to use them as separate dishes). As for how to get the olive pit from your mouth to the collection bowl: We’ll leave that to Miss Manners.