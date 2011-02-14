Looking to Realize Dreams in India, With New Business Models

This past weekend, I flew Bangalore to attend the first Dream:In conference, which will be held from February 16 to 19, 2011.

I’ve been to hundreds of design conferences, but nothing like this. This is different.

Designers, especially humanitarian designers, usually try to meet people’s needs. In India, they are going to try and realize people’s dreams.

What does that mean? How is this going to happen?

To start, the first phase took place during January when Dream:In sent student Dream Catchers out to interview thousands of Indians about their dreams for themselves and their country–the dreams were diverse, hopeful, and illuminating. The students put together 33 wonderful video interviews that give you a snapshot of Indian aspiration, including a canteen manager who wants to become a social advocate, a flower seller who dreams of Paris, a coach who hopes to train Olympic-level female wrestlers, and more. There is also an interview with Natalie Wang, a student at Parsons, who went to India to participate.