Impossible Penrose Triangle: Now Possible With 3-D Printing? [Updated]

Science tells us the object you see here cannot exist in the real world. It’s an illusion. An Escherian ruse. Ulrich Schwanitz says, “Pfft.”

Schwanitz is a Netherlands-based designer who has tapped a rapid prototyping service to produce what he claims to bea bona fide 3-D Penrose triangle. Mathematically, that’s impossible: The trick of a Penrose triangle is that each joint appears to be connected at a right angle — meaning that the bottom right edge of the triangle should connect above the left-most edge, but in fact looks like it is below. You can’t realize that shape in 3-D without resorting to some sort of optical illusion.

The object — which stands just 5 inches tall — is made from a metallic-like plastic using the Dutch 3-D printing company Shapeways, and to judge by the images, it appears to meet on all three sides at three right angles for a full-blown, stump-the-chump mind screw. The triangle is available on Shapeways’s marketplace for $69.95.

Now, normally, when people say they’ve designed a 3-D Penrose triangle, all they’re really saying is that it looks, from some perspectives, like the 2-D representation of the triangle. So an object that seems like a closed triangle from one view will reveal itself as a skewed horseshoe from another. Or a triangle that’s in fact closed on all three sides will feature warps in the beams that are invisible from certain vantage points, making the whole thing appear as though it has three right angles.