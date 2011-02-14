Infographic of the Day: Marriage Is (Still) a Dying Institution

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to ask: What’s love for? The age-old answer, of course, has been marriage. (And the purpose of marriage, of course, is to produce kids.)

This infographic from GOOD and the Pew Research Center blows that truism to bits. Simply put, marriage is increasingly irrelevant to the choices that people make with their partners, whether that’s living together, raising kids, or generally living happily ever after.

It’s no surprise that there are a growing number of single-parent families, and that people are getting and staying married at lower and lower rates. But you might be surprised at how vertiginous the trend is. For example, the number of households composed of a spouse and children has cratered: In 1960 it was 47% and now it’s just 27%; in that same period, the number of people over 18 who are married has gone from 72% to 52%:

Notice that little yellow bar chart at the bottom: The number of children living with an unmarried parent has risen from 3.8 million to 4.5 million in just eight years.