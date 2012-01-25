MIT’s Recompose is a Touch Screen, Keyboard and 3-D Display [Video]

In touch-based computer interfaces, the touching only goes one-way: you can tap and swipe and pinch the objects onscreen, but since they aren’t physical, you get no tactile feedback. A team of designers at MIT Media Lab’s “Tangible Media group” are trying to rectify this with their Recompose concept , an experimental computer input device that’s part keyboard, part gestural interface, and part 3D display surface. Trust us, it’ll all make sense after you watch the video:

Formally, the team describes Recompose as “direct and gestural interaction with an actuated surface.” Basically, it’s a touch-based interface that touches back, using physical tiles (like the keys on a keyboard) mounted on little pedestals that can rise or sink based on direct input (ie, pushing them like buttons) or gestural input (waving your hands over them like a Jedi master).

But the extra bit of genius in Recompose is its third purpose as a display device. Actuators in the tiles can provide force-feedback to your fingers to “display” tactile information about your data (this could be useful for CAD designs or sophisticated maps or scientific visualizations). Plus, since it’s literally a grid of physical objects, it can display information visually by morphing its own topography in 3D. Bar charts just got way more awesome.