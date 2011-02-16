Wanted? Nacho Carbonell’s LED Lamps From Hell

Spanish-born Nacho Carbonell is one of those designers whose work plunges so deep into the realm of the weird — he once made a settee that could swallow humans alive — that you don’t know whether to love him or hate him, but you certainly feel something for him. His latest collection is proof positive. It’s a series of 15 eerie, glowy lamps, whose aesthetic falls somewhere between a Koosh ball and a portal to hell. We want to stare. But we also want to run.

Carbonell got the look by inserting LEDs into epoxy resin — a liquid material that solidifies under intense heat. He calls the collection “Luciferase” after the eponymous enzyme used in bioluminescence (and not, as we originally thought, after Lucifer). “The root of this word is ‘carrier of light,’ and reflects the system used by flora and fauna living in abysses, in the total obscurity found at great depths,” Carbonell says in press materials. “Even more than lights, I consider these pieces like light-producing creatures.” Great. Something else to give us nightmares. Kinda’ makes you wonder who’d actually buy these things. Oh, right. Brad Pitt, that’s who.

The lamps are on view at Galerie BSL, in Paris, through April 14. More info here.SL