Here’s What You Do If Locked in a Vegas Hotel With a $150K Slo-Mo Video Camera

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if you combined the eerie, delicate beauty of liquid sculpture photography with the hotel-room-trashing excess of Las Vegas, sports videographer Tom Guilmette is your hero. He locked himself in his room at the Palms Casino with an ultra high-speed Phantom Flex camera and stayed up all night splashing, spitting, spraying and breaking things at 2,564 frames per second. Fine art or a fine mess? It’s both!

The Phantom Flex is one of the industry-standard cameras for shooting in super-slow-motion. According to Guilmette, it can shoot as high as 10,000 frames per second — fast enough to make a bullet look like it’s swimming through tar. Guilmette had just finished using the Phantom to film the fast-and-furious action at the World Championships of Ping Pong and was laying sleepless in his hotel room when the light bulb appeared over his head: Why not have some fun with this thing?

What he shot during the hours of 2am to 6am is part Jackass-style buffoonery, part exquisite fine art, and all awesome.