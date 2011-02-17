Here’s What You Do If Locked in a Vegas Hotel With a $150K Slo-Mo Video Camera

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if you combined the eerie, delicate beauty of liquid sculpture photography with the hotel-room-trashing excess of Las Vegas, sports videographer Tom Guilmette is your hero. He locked himself in his room at the Palms Casino with an ultra high-speed Phantom Flex camera and stayed up all night splashing, spitting, spraying and breaking things at 2,564 frames per second. Fine art or a fine mess? It’s both!
The Phantom Flex is one of the industry-standard cameras for shooting in super-slow-motion. According to Guilmette, it can shoot as high as 10,000 frames per second — fast enough to make a bullet look like it’s swimming through tar. Guilmette had just finished using the Phantom to film the fast-and-furious action at the World Championships of Ping Pong and was laying sleepless in his hotel room when the light bulb appeared over his head: Why not have some fun with this thing?
What he shot during the hours of 2am to 6am is part Jackass-style buffoonery, part exquisite fine art, and all awesome.
Of course, the Phantom’s ridiculously sensitive chip is what made it possible for Guilmette to pull this off without bringing a Hollywood gaffer and $10,000 worth of lighting into his hotel room with him. Unfortunately, the cameras are so expensive and rare that Guilmette keeps his comings and goings top secret when working with them. Otherwise, thanks to this video, #partyinTomsroom would be trending on Twitter every time the dude had a job.