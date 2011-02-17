A Chair That Loves Your Wine Stains

Linda Vännström , a student at HDK ? School of Design and Crafts at the University of Gothenburg, has produced an ingenious chair that takes your wine stains, your Cheetos dust, and your baby vomit, and turns them into abstract works of art.

Which sounds like pretty much everyone’s college futon, right? Here’s the difference: Your futon was presumably white at some point and looked better that way, unless you somehow managed to channel Jackson Pollock with spaghetti sauce, whereas Vännström’s so-called Oops! chair is soiled — deliberately, beautifully — at the outset.

Vännström tells us she was inspired by Rorschach ink blots and “just the idea of a sustainable fabric that can live long and prosper even if it’s got stains from everyday life,” so she created a mottled pattern out of — you guessed it! –stains from everyday life, including coffee and paint. The resulting seat cover looks like the aftermath of the world’s most tasteful frat party (a good thing). And the best part: The more you spill on it, the prettier it’ll get. How it’ll smell is another matter.