Infographic of the Day: Watch Egypt’s Twitter Uprising Bloom [Video]

On February 11, 2011, Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak bowed to two weeks of nonviolent pressure and resigned from power. Tahrir Square in Cairo was where the real action was, but an Italian network analyst named André Panisson was watching the news unfold on Twitter. Over the next hour, he visualized the explosion of tweets and retweets as a network graph, and even though it’s nothing more than dots and lines, the excitement is nearly as palpable as watching it live on CNN.

Each dot corresponds to a user tweeting with the hashtag #jan25 (the label that Twitterers used for Egypt-related posts). Every time another user retweeted one of those #jan25 posts, Panisson’s software drew a line between them (and threw in some funky movement to spice things up). What’s particularly fascinating is that you can actually see tweets start out as disparate and unrelated–and then spawn connections, become a full-blown protest network. Here’s what the “scene” looked like in the afternoon before Mubarak’s announcement: Right after the resignation, unsurprisingly, the tweets and retweets started to pick up pace…

