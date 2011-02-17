Cheap Monday’s New Office Is Fit for Modern Pharaohs

If you want to convince clients that your company is something approaching royalty, you could do worse than what Cheap Monday , a Swedish jeans brand, has done: Turn your headquarters into a modern-day Giza.

The office was designed by Stockholm-based Uglycute and, as the pictures here show, it’s chock full of grand little pyramids — like a leftover set from Cleopatra, except everyone’s blond and Marc Antony’s some 6-foot-tall hunk in skinny jeans named Sven. Or something.

TrendOffice reports that employees use the pyramids as conference rooms. Apparently, dogs do, too: