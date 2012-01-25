Roombots Are Real-Life Transformers That Become Furniture [Video]

Why buy multiple pieces of furniture, when you could have one piece of furniture that could transform itself into whatever you need at the moment–a chair, a sofa, a table? For that matter, why settle for static, inanimate furniture at all? This is the idea behind “Roombots,” miniature modular robots that are something like Legos — except they’re also autonomous, and can walk around.

The Roombots has been in the lab since 2006, and the scientists working on it have penned articles with frightening titles such as “Toward Emancipation of Furniture,” since 2006 or so. But recently, as the biorobotics laboratory of the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (better know as EPFL) has enlisted more and more researchers to work on the problem, it’s begun to tackle new, weird questions.

As the little modules hook into each other to create novel shapes, those shapes should learn how to find the most efficient way to walk or wriggle along, for instance. It’s a line of research that has led one student to make surreal animation of a trotting table–part pet, part furniture.