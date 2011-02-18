How the Internet Creates a New Strain of Democracy

Technology is evolving rapidly, with 500 million people spending 700 billion minutes every month on Facebook. That’s the equivalent of years, if not decades, of human effort and energy.

But Facebook is just one branch of this new interconnected global network of users. In fact, it’s more than a network. It’s a series of sparks shimmering around the globe as bold new ideas flicker to life in the minds of individuals that can nurture and amplify them through their embryonic stages.

“E Pluribus Unum” is the dictum on the seal of the United States. It means, ‘out of many, one.’ The power of networks suggests that there is something bigger than the sum of the parts?perhaps our new motto should be “E Pluribus Magis,” or “out of many, more.” The potential of E Pluribus Magis is incomprehensible for any one person in it. But collectively, it’s a feeling of solidarity, euphoria, and excitement at the revolutionary potential of like-minded people united in the goal of improving the world around them in small as well as big ways.

What exactly does E Pluribus Magis mean? I believe that there are three things that define it:

Purpose

Purpose can’t be faked. The individuals in the network recognize authenticity and see straight through hidden motivations. The work that individuals do can be for their local communities, but their work has reverberations that are relevant globally, as well locally. Ideas that succeed in the network are inherently valuable and, for that reason, viable. Recent events in Egypt suggest that a real purpose, in the end, is the catalyst for change.

Self-Sustained