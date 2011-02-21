Three Brands That Evolved Without Going Nuts

There’s been a lot of chatter about the over-simplification of brands recently; we’ve seen outright changes to a brand’s mark and evolutions that have gone too far.

But where are the ones that seem to get it just right? Perhaps it’s time to take a look at how some brands have done this evolution thing gracefully.

Brand identities are the outward reflection of what a brand stands for, a graphic representation of its philosophy. All brands evolve as their core business evolves, so keeping a logo updated to match a company’s target market is important.

But at what point does the evolution of a mark no longer represent the core values and meaning? How do designers know when to quit, or to say enough is enough?we’ve gone too far? Is there a common thread to the brands that have held their evolution to the bare minimum?

Let’s take a look at some marks that have stood the test of time:

Shell Oil Company

Shell Oil has a very descriptive name, which makes you think that you would be able to predict what the mark looks like. But take a look at the evolution of Shell’s logo: The stylized shell has gone from a very realistic engraved mark to an elegant shape with minimal moving parts. And Shell Oil was able to eventually lose the words “Shell Oil,” due to the consistency of how the mark evolved over the years.