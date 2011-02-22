Dror’s Folding Concrete Block Could Change How We Build [Video]

It’s hard to get your head around what, exactly, to call Dror Benshetrit‘s latest brainstorm, the QuaDror. “Structural element” sounds too stodgy, something from the back shelves of the Architect’s Warehouse Supply store. ‘Ingenious Building Gizmo’ is closer, but lacks the gravitas to capture the many possible functions ? some philanthropic, some serious load-bearing, some fancy pants artistic — for which this invention is suitable.

Engineers would call the QuaDror a “space truss geometry,” a wonky term for a sort of geometrical jujitsu: a structural joint that looks a little like a sawhorse, but can fold flat, making it both stunningly sturdy, remarkably flexible, and aesthetically pleasing. Today, the world is getting its first look at this marvel in person, when the Israeli designer introduces his brainchild at Africa’s pre-eminent design conference, Design Indaba, in Cape Town.

Last month, Benshetrit gave Co Design a sneak peek at the the QuaDror’s many applications at his studio in Chelsea. They include support trestles for bridges, sound buffer walls for highways, a speedy skeleton for disaster or low-income housing, and quirky public art.

Indeed, it was in party mode that QuaDror first came to life. In 2007, Benshetrit was invited to create a chandelier for one of the Milan Furniture Fair’s glammest events: the annual Swarovski Crystal Palace exhibit, where major designers are asked to envision the various loopy things you can do with Swarovski crystals as a basic building block.

Like others in the show, Benshetrit created a lighting fixture that glittered with a thousand sparkly crystals. But its elemental form was an angular frame that sat on the floor instead of hanging from the rafters.

“The geometry first intrigued me for aesthetic reasons,” Benshetrit says, “but then I realized its real structural strength was its simplicity and adaptation of scale.”