Infographic of the Day: Pennant, an iPad App for Relishing Baseball Stats

For 80 years, baseball stats have been relegated to tiny, tedious logs in the back pages of newspapers, their visual drama about as exciting as a Yahtzee scorecard. That’s starting to change as data viz techniques wend their way into professional sports . And representing a big leap forward is Pennant , Steve Varga ‘s comprehensive — and theatrical — interactive history of baseball.

Varga, late of the MFA Design + Technology program at Parsons the New School for Design, has designed an app that lets stats geeks browse data from more than 115,000 games between 1951 and 2010, covering everything from the Pirates? improbable decline over the past two decades to the glory of Kirk Gibson’s World Series-clinching pinch-hit home run. The interface is available for $4.99 on the iPad, and it does something dreary old box scores have never managed to finagle: It injects baseball with all the dynamism of the game itself (and, perhaps, then some).

The video here does a good job showing how this thing works. In short: It lets you explore the history of baseball at various levels of detail, whether you’re looking at a team, a season or an individual game. From there, you can delve into further minutiae, then organize the information according to your preferences. So say you want to select a team. You can browse through the league by swiping through baseball cards (top image) or jumping to cards arranged like tiles, like so:

Or pointing to a place on a U.S. map: