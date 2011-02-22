Hundreds of Tourist Pics Are Mashed Into Monet-Like Photo Collages [Slideshow]

Churlish types will often ask, “Why take another photo of the Eiffel Tower, when millions already exist and yours will be no different?” For photographer Corinne Vionnet , that kind of thinking misses the point. Every one of those seemingly banal, for-all-practical-purposes identical photographs is actually nothing of the sort — especially when you view them all at once, sandwiched on top of each other.

That’s exactly what Vionnet’s “Photo Opportunities” series does: takes hundreds of tourist photos of iconic landmarks, superimposes them into semi-transparency, and lets a dreamlike meta-image emerge. In the age of Instagram, it’s become a cliché to describe blurry or processed images as “impressionistic,” but Vionnet’s are literally that: they practically look like Monet paintings. Except rather than being products of one artist’s gauzy worldview, they’re like a sense-memory of many “artists'” worldviews… although none of the actual photographers would likely refer to themselves that way. (Vionnet culled the images with simple internet keyword searches.)

So take a look at the most photographed places on earth, and let that very same over-exposure allow you to see them in a totally new way. JP