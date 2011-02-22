A Clever 3-D Racetrack for Hilly Runs

Pista de Atletismo includes a stretch of track that arcs up one side, creating a sharp little knoll for the type of grueling runs that can turn puny quads into steel. Okay, to be honest, the knoll looks like a speed bump compared with even the tiniest hills in San Francisco . But it’s way more elevation than you see in most artificial tracks. (Plus it totally beats sprinting up stadium steps.)

Otherwise, everything about the track, from its size to its lane widths, hews to convention. That means it can be used as both a training field and a standard race track. A bonus: The division between the knoll and the flat track creates a mini amphitheater of sorts (above) perfect for doing what the non-athletes among us like best about running — watching it.

[Images via Architizer] SL