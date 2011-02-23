American Retail Brands Are All Starting to Look the Same

With re-branding happening everyday, it’s becoming impossible to tell retailers apart.

In an attempt to be more relevant to a younger customer, America’s department stores and retailers are quickly becoming, well, irrelevant to everyone. I know, I’ve been on my high horse for some time about the dumbing down of brand identities, but after seeing the continued simplification of JCPenney’s, (or rather, jcpenney’s*) logo, it dawned on me: There must be a conspiracy. If retail brand identities continue in the same visual direction, there will be exactly one retailer in charge in just a few years. (*The new jcpenney identity was the work of a third-year design student, but that is another discussion.)

Seriously, what is going on? Will this be the year of the generic brand 2.0? Let’s review:

First Belk (or belk, as it were) department stores announced a $70 million dollar makeover to make an “emotional connection” with younger customers. Okay. Then Gap did the thing that Gap did. But undid it quickly. Oy. Then Sears became sears just in time for an Arial-dominated Christmas. And now jcpenney.