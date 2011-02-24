Wanted: 3-D Printed High Heels Are Disco Balls for Your Feet [Video]

Whatever you do in these weird, wild, “Lady Robot dancing with Tony Manero” platform booties, you’ll feel très fashion forward. That’s because they come right out of a printer.

Designed by Brazil-born Andreia Chaves and introduced at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week earlier this month, the Invisible Shoes are a feet — sorry, feat! — of cutting-edge technology, their flashy good looks only possible as a result of rapid-prototyping.

Chaves designed the shoes in 3D software, then manufactured the outer layers — the mirrored acrylic above and the black space frame below — using the 3D printing services of the Dutch product-design powerhouse Freedom of Creation. (Fortunately for whoever buys these things, the inner parts were handmade with Italian leather.)