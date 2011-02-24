An Office Where Everyone Gets to Be a Space Cadet [Slideshow]

With the Pons + Huot headquarters, by Parisian architect Christian Pottgiesser, two French companies have done precisely that. Occupying a revamped 19th-century industrial hall (whose steelwork is thought to be the work of Gustave Eiffel), the office has a big open plan done up in swoopy, amoeba-shaped desks and futuristic Plexiglas bubbles that could almost pass for intergalactic heat shields. Trees scattered around almost bring the place back down to earth, except that they’re sprouting up in all the wrong places, as if an alien had tried to recreate an earthling’s forest (and failed).

Whimsical as the whole thing seems, it solves a basic problem of open-plan offices: Noise. The bubbles divide the desks and create sound barriers between employees, while maintaining sight lines throughout the space. That means, of course, that you get to spy on your colleagues without having to listen to them. The trees also dampen sound — plus,