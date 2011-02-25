Infographic of the Day: An Internet Timeline of the Egyptian Uprising

From our shores, the Egyptian uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak might seem like it happened in a flash — that it was one great crescendo that reached a tidy and inevitable climax. But for Egyptians themselves, the protests and clashes must have seemed like a roller coaster — day by day, the news brought conflicting signals about what would happen. But what were the biggest events? When did hopes ebb and crest?
You can actually see all that using a unique lens: The traffic on the site of Al Jezeera, the Muslim world’s premier news source. The data is drawn from Chartbeat, a web-analytics tool that lets web administrators see what stories people are clicking on in real time. (Click here to see a video of it in action.) Designer Matt Bango then took all that data and graphed it out, alongside major events during the entire period: