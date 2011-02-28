Is Shopping the iPad’s Killer App?

My wife and I are like a lot of couples: She loves to shop. I don’t. I?m just not a shopping guy. At least, I didn’t used to be. But this come-find-me-at-the-Apple-store-when-you’re-done guy has a secret:

I love shopping on my iPad.

This is not something that I expected. I bought my iPad because I was eager to get my hands on the device and figure out how it might change the way people work, communicate, and interact with computers. Honest. After all of this time using the tablet I?m now sure of one thing: The iPad will change the way people shop.

From Gap to Gucci, Amazon to eBay, retailers are re-imagining their digital interactions and offering specialized apps optimized for the tablets? sharp visuals and multi-touch interfaces. When well-designed, these “in-app” experiences engage customers in ways that are unparalleled by anything in the browser-based retail world. Plus, the apps often offer the seductive simplicity of frictionless buying. By setting up my apps to connect to my Apple account, I never have to pause to enter my credit card information (or second guess a purchase decision). I click, and items appear at my door.

I hate shopping. I love shopping on my iPad.

As a result, I’ve found that I?m not only spending more time shopping, I?m also spending more money. My impulse purchase threshold has been creeping up. I used to think nothing about dropping a dollar in iTunes. Now I’ll spend $5 in the app store or $12 at Amazon. My anecdotal experience may sound alarms in personal finance blogs, but from a retailer ‘s perspective, it’s all good and getting better.