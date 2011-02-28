Wanted: Speakers That Won’t Ugly Up the Eames Furniture

If you’re a contemporary design junkie, chances are you either don’t own a decent set of speakers or you hide them from plain view, because they’re just too damned ugly ; your Noguchi table would be insulted otherwise!

Now, finally, someone has designed high-end speakers that wouldn’t look out of place in the kind of slick, modernist palaces we’re always jawing about. In fact, the FormSeries by Marten, a Swedish brand, could almost pass for minimalist sculpture.

The Form floor speaker, shown here, manages to pack all the necessary bass drivers and ribbon tweeters and air-core conductors into a long, slender wedge; the only hint that you’re looking at a speaker is the grill, which covers less than a sixth of the overall real estate. (It’s also removable).