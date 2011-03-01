How One Surgeon Is Reinventing the Female Breast [SFW]

Gary Horndeski meant to become an electrical engineer when a quirky turn of events redirected him to medicine. Some 40 years later, he’s using his engineering training to overhaul two increasingly popular surgical techniques.

The first uses geometry and mechanical engineering to lift and reduce breasts. The second applies systems engineering principles to weight loss, through controlled increased intra-abdominal pressure.

“A lot of people hate me for doing this,” says Horndeski, who runs a plastic surgery practice in Sugar Land, Texas. “It will cause a lot of controversy, because it presents a departure from standard techniques. It evolved gradually, from the same proven surgical techniques, but in a more aggressive manner.”

Medical procedures in America change slowly because of the fear of malpractice lawsuits. “The medical establishment here wants small, not radical changes,” Horndeski says. “But in engineering, you design what you want to build to work, without the same fear of being sued. That’s why there’s more innovation in medicine happening overseas, where it’s less litigious.”

Horndeski creates what is essentially an internal push-up bra.

Horndeski has been perfecting his breast reduction and lift technique for the past decade. To achieve cleavage and lift without the use of implants, Horndeski creates what is essentially an internal push up bra. He uses the excess skin to fashion 60-degree angle cones and three “straps” in the 12, 4 and 8 o?clock positions, pulling them, respectively, to the 12, 3 and 9 o?clock positions. The result is a hammock that he sutures over the sternum, the breastbone connecting the ribs. In the right breast, the 8-to-9-o?clock strap attaches to the pectoral (chest) muscle for a more natural lift (and 3-to-4 o?clock in the left). In addition, the approach produces fewer scars and more effectively hides the inevitable ones. (NSFW: Click for a real life before and after.)