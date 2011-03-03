Infographic of the Day: 3-D Maps Chart Android’s Wild Global Rise [Video]

A month ago, Google’s Android operating system became the world’s top OS for smartphones. How did that happen? Well, now you can see for yourself — courtesy of a stunning 3D data visualization of Android phone activations geolocated and plotted between October 2008 and January 2011. It’s slow in the beginning, but stick with it:

The initial global view is interesting, but it’s the “closeups” of individual regions (like North America, Europe, and East Asia) that make this video shine. In each region, a few low-level blips flit across the darkness… and then the Motorola Droid launches, and BLAMMO: fireworks!

The pulsing cascade of Android activations in the Droid’s wake never subsides — it’s like watching a dormant global brain suddenly jerk awake. (A metaphor many iOS-hating nerds would appreciate, no doubt.) The animation has some really intelligent design touches, too. The date readout at the bottom clatters in fast-motion like an old-school train schedule, adding a giddy momentum to Android’s inexorable rise. And the little “countdown” in the upper left, cueing you to get ready for major events like that Droid launch, is just genius.