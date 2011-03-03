Genius Marketing: Blu Dot Will Swap Sofas for Your Crafts & Kooky Ideas

If you have a gift for knitting sock-monkey chairs or playing air guitar or collecting sporks, then boy are you in luck! Through March 11, the Minnesota-based contemporary design company Blu Dot is giving away furniture through its website in exchange for all sorts of hipstery creative projects.

The Blu Dot Swap Meet is an online auction “geared at creative types who love modern design, but may not be able to afford modern furniture,” the press release says. How it works: You select the Blu Dot furniture you want (a chair, a desk, bookshelves, a lamp, a bed, a sofa, etc.). Then you upload your creative offering to the swamp meet site here, where pretty much anything goes. Bids thus far include a custom-knit deer head trophy, art made out of mold, and a drug-free urine sample.

The public can vote on the projects. Ultimately, though, Blu Dot decides what’s worthy of a trade. The criteria? “If it’s interesting and we like it and we think the swap that is proposed is a fair one, we’ll accept it,” Blu Dot CEO John Christakos tells Co.Design. Blu Dot’s judges have already approved bids for everything from a Texas barbecue for 60 people (to be held at Blu Dot’s Soho store) to a life-sized sculpture of a motorcycle made out of 9,000 Popsicle sticks. Apparently, they liked the spork collection, too.

The Swap Meet is a follow-up to a gonzo marketing campaign Blu Dot launched in 2009, in which the company dropped free GPS-enabled chairs on curbs around New York to see where they’d end up (and, presumably to get loads of media attention, which they did).