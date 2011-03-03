Saab Phoenix: Android Equipped, Looks Like “Liquid Metal”

Saab, purveyor of WASPmobiles since time immemorial, is bursting out of its shell at the International Motor Show in Geneva this week with a hot little concept car sure to scandalize Saab loyalists from Stockholm to Walnut Creek.

The PhoneiX is a sporty, sexy thing, with butterfly doors and a rippling silver body that looks like T-1000 morphed himself into some sort of latter-day DeLorean. Inside, it’s got race car-inspired styling and a cutting-edge infotainment system powered by Android. All in all, the car is cool, sleek, and over-the-top — in other words, everything Saab isn’t.

And it isn’t just a fluke. As Jason Castriota, Saab executive design director, tells it, the car presages a radical new direction for the trusty Swedish car maker. “It symbolizes a renaissance of the innovative spirit and passion that drove Saab to build its first car,” he says in a media release. “This design aesthetic will shape and differentiate future models in the Saab portfolio.”

It’s an aesthetic that elevates aerodynamics above all else. (Saab calls it “areomotional” design, which is only slightly less annoying than capitalizing the “X” in “PhoeniX”). The company’s aviation roots were a big inspiration here, and the teardrop shell tips a hat to the Ursaab, a 1940s prototype that spawned Saab’s first generation of cars. A sawed-off tail echoes Saab’s first coupe, the Sonett. And side-mounted “winglets” are a peek of the future; they channel airflow across the rear deck, slashing lift without increasing drag. The car’s drag co-efficient is only 0.25.