Stunning, Lego-Like Tiles Let You Create New Rooms in a Snap

Ditto , the striking modular building material shown here, was designed explicitly for no-frills, recession-era architecture, but you’d never guess it by looking at the stuff.

Depending on how you arrange the modules, you can create anything from a screen reminiscent of shimmery fish scales to a tunnel that could’ve been carved out of a translucent honeycomb. Ditto is made out of 40% pre-consumer recycled resin, and the pieces snap together and apart in a jiffy, making them an ideal architectural flourish at a time when everyone in the building industry is desperate to save time and money. Well, almost everyone.

“When the recession hit, architects were saying, ?There are less of us now doing just as much work. We have very limited hours,'” says Azar McMaster of 3form, Ditto’s producer. “So the more you, the manufacturer, can do to help us, the better.?”