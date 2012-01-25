The Promise and Perils of a World Filled With Touchscreens

Touchscreens may not be all they’re cracked up to be, but don’t tell that to the glass-tech fantasists at Corning, who have dreamed up a spotless, shiny future in which everydamnthing around you is made of 100% Pure Glass Awesome?. The video is so gorgeously executed, it’s easy to see their point:

Many of these supposedly just-around-the-corner touchscreen innovations do look pretty awesome. A transparent smartphone that wirelessly connects to a huge screen-table? Sign me up! A bathroom mirror that shows me the news? Yes please! Flexible-glass displays that can be rolled up like blueprints or tossed on the nightstand like a magazine? Bring it, baby! But some of the other features of this all-glass future give me the willies — like sheer, featureless touchscreen car dashboards. Sure, displaying big maps is pretty neat, but in order to use center-console controls safely while driving, you have to be able to do so without looking. How are you supposed to find the radio volume or cue up your next turn on a map when, as far as your fingers are concerned, there’s nothing there? Hell, I can’t even advance tracks on my iPod Touch without stopping cold in the middle of the sidewalk and concentrating on the screen. I hope Corning’s future involves mass transit, because I sure as hell don’t want to be driving on roads full of these glasstacular deathtraps.

