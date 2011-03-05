Google Exec’s Hobby: Installing Tiny Dioramas on Empty Ceilings

You’d think that being a creative director the Google Creative Lab would take up most of your creative energy. Not so with Ji Lee. When not managing the awesome promos that Google churns out, Lee still finds time to make impressive art of his own — like “Parallel World,” an art installation that places delicately designed mini-scenes in unused ceiling space.

“Decorating ceilings was a celebrated art form in the past centuries that somehow got lost through the reductionism of modernism,” Lee writes. “I wanted to bring a small wink to this space. I also liked the idea that somehow there’s a parallel world which coexists with ours.” Want one for yourself? He even takes requests — just drop him a line.

Lee’s connection to Google makes for an intriguing subtext to his craft. After all, the search giant is also very much in the business of finding innovative use for unclaimed areas above our heads — like the so-called “white space” wireless spectrum, left unused by television broadcasts after the transition to digital. Maybe Google could even use “Parallel Worlds” in one of its promotional campaigns?