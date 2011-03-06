Wanted: Cubelets, Toy Blocks That Link to Become Robots [Video]

Everyone knows about those big brightly colored blocks that babies and toddlers play with. Well, those are sooooo 20th century. Now parents can give their little geniuses-to-be Cubelets: toy blocks that snap together with magnets and unlock interesting electronic powers, like sensors, motors, and data displays. Take that, Baby Einstein!

Cubelets are a spin-off project of Carnegie Mellon’s Computational Design Lab, which developed them as “modules of a computational construction kit to scaffold learning math, science and control theory.” Which is is a less-fun way of saying “blocks that let you build awesome robots and stuff.” The genius behind Cubelets lies in their flexibility: each block’s function is extended and defined by the other blocks you magnetically attach to it. Snap a knob cube to a bar-graph cube, and boom, you’ve got a cool little light-toy. Even better: snap that to a motor cube with some wheels, and presto, instant robot. Using a kit of 20 blocks, you can build all kinds of funky little machines and doodads — no instruction manual required.

