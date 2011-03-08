A New York Loft That Makes a Cavernous Space Feel Human

We love apartments that look as antiseptic as the Wonkavision room, but we doubt we could actually live in one of ’em — we’re slobs! WorkAC‘s White Street Loft in New York is the next best thing: a minimalist apartment for people who don’t live like minimalists. And it also solves a huge problem with loft spaces: Nice as they seem, they’re uncomfortable as hell to live in, what with all that echoing, empty space.

Instead of a sprawling open space done up entirely in white — the sort of thing that’s only convenient for dudes like this — the 6,000-square-foot triplex is broken up into what the architects call “programmatic stripes.” In essence, they’re partitioned nooks, each catered to a specific purpose and each wildly different from the next. That includes a “Shaker Box” (above) with a gorgeous built-in dinner table, which can double as a stage or a dance floor; a media room that’s got kid-friendly curved felt-covered walls and floors; and a living room reminiscent of the aforementioned Wonkavision space so that the place still feels like a loft (and the grown-ups can still feel like grown-ups).