Infographic of the Day: When the Earth Warms, Who Suffers?

Westerners like you and me are the alpha consumers of the global marketplace — never in the world’s history have humans ever had so much. Which sounds awesome, except we know now that everything we consume comes with the cost of the carbons emitted to produce it.

Now, if the world were fair, we’d be the ones eventually footing that bill. But you know what they say about life, and this vitally important map shows exactly how true that old saw is. The ones least responsible for climate change are also the ones who pay the most dearly.

The map, produced by Jason Samson, a PhD candidate in McGill University’s Department of Natural Resource Sciences, provides a quantitative measure of climate-change impacts; the red spots indicate the places which stand to be damaged the most. (And these results line up nicely with this infographic which we featured previously.)

You’ll see that they’re clustered around the equator, for a simple reason: In places that are already hot, it’s difficult to farm and get enough potable water. When temperatures rise, those difficulties grow exponentially. As Samson notes: