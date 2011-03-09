advertisement
advertisement

A Haute-Couture Take on the Sexy-Nurse Costume

A Haute-Couture Take on the Sexy-Nurse Costume

We can’t tell you much about Taiwanese designer Wei Ting Liang (no website) except that she makes some hot-looking clothes, in a fembot-wielding-a-scalpel kind of way.

Wei whipped up the collection shown here for a final project at the Ecole de la Chambre Synidcale de la Couture Parisenne, a fancy couture school in Paris. She calls it Reveal- the Inner self (hey, you were a pretentious emo college student once, too) and built a whole narrative around it involving death, rebirth, and models writhing around helplessly on an operating-room table. Also known as Wednesday night at the Sheen residence. Check the video above.

For more info and tons more pictures, mosey on over to Trendland.SL

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company