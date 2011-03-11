Infographic Of The Day: A Mind-Blowing History Of Sci-Fi

Artist Ward Shelley has produced another fine, fine, fine hand-drawn flowchart that will blow your mind: This time, it’s dedicated to the 2,500 years of intellectual history that have produced the modern sci-fi genre.

Which sounds totally ridiculous, but just look at the chart and you’ll understand its beauty: Now, in lesser hands, the chart might have simply been a record of all the various strains of sci-fi as we know it. But Shelley is as much a historian as he is an artist, and he tracks the very first flowering of sci-fi to the Enlightenment’s fascination with science, which begat Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which begat Jules Verne:

Shelley manages to encapsulate dozens of PhD’s in just that little bit of real-estate — just witness all the counter movements that attend the Enlightenment. But the chart continues with the same fanatical attention to detail and surpassing wit. Here, for example, is a detail show the subgenres that were birthed by sci-fi, but turned off to become their own. Fittingly, they disappear down wormholes: And here is the most decisive moment in creating sci-fi as we know it: The hothouse moment between the 1930s and 1950s, which saw H.G. Wells’s War of the Worlds and popular pulp fiction dedicated to ray-gun toting Martians: