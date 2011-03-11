Wanted: A Beach Cruiser Bike That Looks Ultra Tough

Cruiser bikes are probably the least flattering , most emasculating bikes on the market today, better suited to getting laughed at than getting your steez on. (Of course, if you’re on a cruiser, the guffaws might also be due to your fanny pack and your wife’s matching outfit.) But fashion designer James Perse might just have changed our opinion, with his new, limited-edition cruiser bike .

The bike has the model’s signature fat tires for rolling over sand, and a low-slung frame that makes it easy to get on and get off. Custom made by hand, it also comes in four superb colorways, including army green.

Okay, yes, this is James Perse we’re talking about, so this thing isn’t cheap: $2,500. But if you’re looking for a casual bike that won’t break the bank, we recommend the Bowery Lane Bike, which runs under $600.CK